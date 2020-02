GILMER, Texas (KETK) The Gilmer Police Department need your help searching for a missing man.

They are searching ffor Carl Wayne Wheless, 64, of Gilmer.

He was last seen Sunday around 2 p.m. at the Weley House, located at 231 Quail Drive.

Officials don’t know if he left in a vehicle or on foot.

If you have any information as to where he might be, contact Gilmer Police at 903-843-5545.