Harrison, Morris Counties report new cases of COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Harrison and Morris Counties have reported three new cases of COVID-19 combined, bringing the East Texas total to 365.

Harrison County is reporting two new cases, bringing that county’s total to 14.

Morris County is reporting one new case, bringing its total to three.

The new patient in that county is in the same household as the first positive case reported, according to County Judge Doug Reeder. Consequently, the three cases are confined to two locations.

“Public health authorities are working to identify any close contacts of the patients while they were sick so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms and quickly tested, if needed,” Reeder said on Facebook.

“Again, I just want to offer some encouragement to everyone. While the goal is to have no new cases of the virus, that is not realistic. The more tests that are performed the more positive cases will be identified. Overall, I have seen some encouraging numbers regarding the virus over the last several days. The social distancing measures appear to be working to “flatten the curve”. However, we have to continue to take all necessary precautions. Now is not the time to become complacent.” Morris County Judge Doug Reeder

Reeder urged residents to follow the guidelines issued by health officials at every level to help mitigate the spread of the virus and “flatten the curve”:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

“We are all in this together,” Reeder posted. “And, I appreciate everything that our citizens are doing to help contain the outbreak.”