Harrison County jury convicts Longview man on 3 counts of indecency with a child

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man was convicted on three counts of indecency with a child by exposure in Harrison County Wednesday.

Nathanial Erwin Ferrell, 36, was accused of exposing his genitals on three occasions to a child who was 8 years old at the time of the offense. Ferrell was arrested in August of 2017 by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

The jury convicted Ferrell after about an hour of deliberation and sentenced him to 10 years in state prison, which is the maximum term of confinement for this charge.