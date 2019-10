HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect or suspect vehicle involved in the theft of a trailer.

The theft occurred on HWY 43 south near Grangeway.

Anyone with any information in this case is urged to call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Wright at 903-923-4000.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous call Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969.