Harrison County authorities searching for runaway

Photo provided by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County authorities are searching for a 15-year-old runaway missing from Hallsville.

Caleb David Nugent was last seen Thursday around 12:15 a.m. in the 7300 block of U.S. Hwy 80 in Hallsville.

He is described as a white male with a bald head, 5’5″, 110 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue denim cap facing backwards and red or blue blue shorts.

Abyone with any information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000.

