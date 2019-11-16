Harrison County authorities arrest 2 in steroid lab bust

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A report of gunshots fired led to the arrest of two people on drug and other charges in Harrison County.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded Friday evening to reports of gunfire inside a residence on Lansing Road.

When deputies reached the residence, they were met with resistance and told they couldn’t come onto the property.

“The deputies had a duty to assure that no one had been injured at the location and entered the property,” according to a statement from HCSO.

While checking for injured persons, deputies discovered a lab to manufacture steroids.

Deputies notified the Drug Enforcement Agency, and DEA agents soon arrived on the scene along with two chemists. The DEA team dissembled the lab and assured that it was safe to handle.

DEA agents also confiscated approximately 40 kilos of pure steroid powder.

HCSO seized approximately 5,000 vials of manufactured steroid liquid with an estimated street value of about $150,000 along with a large selection of pills that were being manufactured.

Deputies ended up seizing the entire laboratory, two cars, two motorcycles, multiple firearms, ammunition, and $13,533 in cash.

Arrested were Sammie Leslie Vail, 38, and Ashley Pilgrim Vail, 37, both of Longview.

Sammie Vail has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, interfering with public duties, unlawfully carrying a weapon license holder, and public intoxication. He is in the Harrison County Jail on bonds totaling $505,000.

Ashley Vail has been charged with possession of controlled substance, interfering with public duties, resisting arrest search or transport, and disorderly conduct. She is in the Harrison County Jail on bonds totaling $505,000.

Two other subjects were located at the residence. They were interviewed by Harrison County Deputies and later released.

This is an ongoing investigation.