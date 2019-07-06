Harris County authorities seeking vehicle involved in road rage explosion that left 2 toddlers badly burned

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Harris County Sheriffs Office is seeking a vehicle whose driver may have been involved in a July 4th road rage incident that left two toddlers badly burned.

The vehicle in question is a 2016-2018 light-colored Ford Explorer.

According to authorities, the driver of a pickup truck was involved in a dispute on with someone in the Explorer.

During the dispute, an occupant of the Ford Explorer, possibly a black man, is believed to have fired a gun into the pickup truck, causing fireworks inside the vehicle to ignite.

The shots set off fireworks stored in the pickup and ignited a fire that resulted in an explosion. The family inside the pickup included two toddlers – a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old – who suffered extensive burns.

The family was saved by the heroic actions of three young men who happened to be driving in the area.

Desmond Davis, 17, was riding in a car with his brother, 24 year-old Marquis Brown, and their friend, 21-year-old Jason Butler.

“He said it was an argument,” said Desmond Davis. “He said he supposedly cut him off and when that happened, that’s when the dude started shooting at the car and that’s when the fireworks went off.”

The three were on their way back from a firework stand when they saw the burning car on the side of the road.

“You just hear screaming because the babies were screaming,” said Jason Butler. “They didn’t know what was going on. The mama was just steady praying, and I am just sitting down like, bro, we’ve got to go.”

The three helped the parents pull the children from the burning car.

Seconds after grabbing the kids, Butler says, the truck exploded.

“That’s a true hero in my eyes, that father,” he said. “If you looked at him, his whole arm was just, like, gone, like white meat, skin hanging off. But he didn’t, like – in the midst of that, he was still trying to get his babies out of the car.”

Marquis, behind the wheel, rushed the family to the ER.

The children were taken by life light to UT Medical Branch in Galveston.

Today the family is in stable condition.

The three men hope this story reminds others to stop and help.

“The cars that just passed, that’s what hurt us really the most,” said Butler. “I know we weren’t the first ones to see it, but all the cars were just rolling by video-recording and not helping.”

It was a 4th of July the men say they’ll never forget.

“Thank God we was right there at the right time to help them,” Marquis Brown said, “before the truck exploded.”