Harbor Freight Tools recalling pocket knives for ‘laceration hazard’

CALABASAS, California (KETK) – Harbor Freight Tools is recalling about 1.1 million Gordon Folding Knives because they pose a safety risk.

According to a notice posted on the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website, the locking mechanism on the knife can fail to engage on extension of the blade, posing a laceration hazard.

Harbor Freight Tools has received seven reports of the knife failing to lock, resulting in six reports of laceration injuries, including four that required medical attention.

The knife is stainless steel with black metal on the handle and five cutouts on each side of the handle. The knife measures about 3″. The knife also has a silver-colored metal belt clip attached to the back of the handle. “China” is printed on one side and “Stainless Steel” is printed on the other side of the knife blade.

The knives were sold at Harbor Freight Tools stores nationwide, by telephone, and online at www.harborfreight.com from July 2008 through July 2019 for about $5.

Consumers are urged to stop using the knives immediately and return them to a Harbor Freight Tools store for a full refund in the form of a $5 store gift card plus sales tax.

For more information, call Harbor Freight Tools at 800-444-3353 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recall@harborfreight.com or online at www.harborfreight.com and click on “Recall Safety Information” on the bottom of the homepage.