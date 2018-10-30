HAPPY HALLOWEEN: It's national candy corn day!

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TYLER, Texas (WSPA) - Love it or hate it, October 30 is observed annually as National Candy Corn Day.

Candy Corn was created by George Renninger of Wunderle Candy Company in the late 1800s.

He created this sweet treat to represent the bright colors of corn kernels.

Originally, Candy Corn was yellow, orange and white, but it has become popular in other colors as well.

This confection was originally made by hand using corn syrup, sugar, water, marshmallows, fondant and carnauba wax (a wax made from the leaves of a palm tree), but it is now produced using machines.

The original ingredients are still used in the recipe.

Candy Corn is also one of the most divisive candies out there.

Not many people can take or leave it. Most either love it or hate it.