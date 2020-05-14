HAPPY ENDING: A man in need of a dog, a dog in need of a home, a police department plays fairy godmother

HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – Who knew a fairy godmother wears a badge and carries a gun?

Or maybe that’s just the Hawkins Police Department version.

The sweet story played out on Facebook Wednesday and Thursday.

It started with a post by Hawkins, TX Animal Rescue about this beauty:

Meet Celeste. She is a trained therapy dog who fell on unhappy times when her owner died and the family wasn’t able to keep her.

Unless someone came forward to adopt her, she was going to be put down.

Celeste needed a miracle.

Or a fairy godmother.

Or a department of fairy godmothers.

Like, say, the Hawkins Police Department.

HPD officers saw the post and decided Celeste needed their help. So they got to work and started scouting out potential candidates from those who expressed an interest in adopting the beauty. And after a bit of investigating, they came up with the perfect “Prince Charming.”

Martin Vallance is an East Texas disabled veteran who needed a therapy dog. But the highly trained animals are in high demand and can require time and effort to get.

Unless you have a department of fairy godmothers working the case.

Working with Hawkins Animal Rescue, HPD officers contacted Vallance and arranged a meeting between him and the lovely Celeste.

Now she has a home and a purpose again. Martin has a therapy dog of his own.

And we all get a happy ending, courtesy of some fairy godmothers (godfathers?) in blue.