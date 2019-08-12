HAPPENING TODAY: Chick-Fil-A to add mac & cheese to the menu

Chick-Fil-A’s menu is getting a little cheesier.

Starting monday, Chick-Fil-A is launching it’s version of an american classic as side dish option.

‘Macaroni and Cheese’ will be available with any lunch or dinner, including kid’s meals, or just by itself.

The new mac & cheese is the first permanent side to be added to the menu since 2016.

The company says it includes a special blend of cheddar, parmesan, and romano, and that it will be made fresh in restaurants every day.

Also monday, Chick-Fil-A is rolling out a ‘frosted caramel coffee’ treat, available for a limited time through November 9.