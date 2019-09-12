Man dead after hang glider hits power lines in Henderson County, FAA taking over investigation

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- One man is dead after he hit some power lines just outside of Eustace.

Henderson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area near FM 2329 and County Road 2857 around 9:15 Thursday morning.

According to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, the man was in a hang glider when it got tangled up in some power lines.

We’re told that the Federal Aviation Administration and DPS are both on scene assisting with the situation. The FAA is now taking over the investigation.

Right now it’s unclear if the man is still alive. Rescue efforts are still underway.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update provide updates throughout the day.