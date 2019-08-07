Live Now
Hallsville man sentenced to 19 years for 2017 burglary

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Harrison County jury has sentenced a Hallsville man to 19 years in prison for a 2017 home burglary.

Tristin Miguel Smith, 32, was convicted of burglary of a habitation and sentenced Wednesday in the 71st District Court of Harrison County.

Smith was accused of entering a residence on Sam Hall Road near Hallsville where he stole multiple televisions, guns, ammunition, a computer, and autographed sports memorabilia on April 24, 2017.

Smith was initially tried on March 7, 2019. That case ended in a mistrial after jurors became deadlocked.

KETK NBC