Hallsville man dies in fatal crash while fleeing DPS

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Hallsiville man died in a Tuesday night crash in Harrison County while fleeing from a DPS Highway Patrol Trooper.

According to DPS, a trooper had attempted to stop Stephen Matthews, 41, of Hallsvill for a traffic violation on Loop 281 near FM 2208.

For an as yet undetermined reason, Matthews chose not to stop and evaded the trooper in a chase that lasted approximately 13 minutes to FM 449.

While traveling east on FM 449, Matthews entered a sharp curve in the roadway at an unsafe speed near Franklin Road, according to DPS. The vehicle slid sideways and Matthews lost control. The vehicle overturned causing Matthews to be ejected.

Matthews died at the scene. The crash is under investigation and no additional information is currently available.