HACKED AGAIN: City of Tyler website goes down after being compromised for the second time

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The City of Tyler received notification that their website was compromised Friday morning.

As a result, the city’s off-site, third party website contractor and the site was taken offline. The site is currently under maintenance until further notice.

Only the website itself was compromised. 

The city said no payment platforms or government service sites hosting credit card and residents’ personal information were compromised.

Tyler officials said they are investigating the incident with the website contractor, City of Tyler IT Department and the Tyler Police Department.

This comes one month after the city’s website was hacked by an anti-government group.

Details are limited at this time, more information will be released as it becomes available.

