H.S. baseball playoffs: Spring Hill routs Van, takes 1-0 series lead

by: Mike Alzamora

The Spring Hill Panthers are showing a whole new level of confidence after knocking off the then undefeated and then No. 2-ranked Canton Eagles.

Thursday Spring Hill pulled away from Van, defeating the Vandals 11-1 in a six-inning run-rule, taking the opener of their best of three class 4A region 2 quarterfinal series.

The Panthers took advantage of another great pitching performance from Texas Longhorns commit Caden Noah, who also hit a 2-run homer in the fourth.  Noah struck out seven and gave up only five hits.

Game two is at 5:00 p.m. Friday at Mike Carter Field in Tyler.

