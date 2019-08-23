H-E-B recalls some ice cream from more than Texas 100 stores

1  of  2
SAN ANTONIO – Texas grocery chain H-E-B is voluntarily recalling half-gallon containers of Strawberry Creamy Creations ice cream after metal from processing equipment was found during routine inspections.

The San Antonio-based grocer on Thursday announced the recall involving more than 100 stores in Texas. H-E-B has no reports of anyone hurt and says the unsold ice cream has been removed from store shelves.

The recalled ice cream has UPC 4122034602 on the package and a sell-by date of March 12, 2020.

Customers who purchased the ice cream can return it to the store for a full refund. Anyone with questions can contact H-E-B customer service at 1-855-432-4438.

H-E-B says the recall does not impact its Central Market, Houston or Mexico stores.

