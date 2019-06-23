Gun Barrel City firefighters make rooftop rescue

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Gun Barrel City firefighters rescued a local worker from what could have been a tragic situation over the weekend.

GBCFD received a call Saturday just before 7 a.m. that a worker had fallen through the roof of the Burger King on West Main Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found the man with his left leg completely through the roof and wedged in tightly.

Upon arrival, the rescuers found the man with his left leg completely through the roof and wedged in tightly. Firefighters used a roof ladder designed for this type of rescue and other equipment to make sure the area around the victim was stable.

The rescuers used a roof saw to cut through the area around the victim. Once the roof was opened up, firefighters could see the victim’s leg was wedged between two roof trusses.

They had to cut through the trusses to free him, then lowered him down to the ground in a rope harness.

“I want to compliment our personnel on the scene, along with the police epartment who responded, for getting the victim out in a safe and expeditious manner,” said GBCFD Assistant Chief Jason Raney. “This rescue was very challenging due to the instability of the roof.”

The man was checked over by UT Health EMS and taken to an area hospital.