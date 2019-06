One of the world’s most famous internet sensations known as Grumpy Cat has died.

The famous feline’s family shared the announcement Friday morning on Twitter.

The family said Grumpy Cat, whose real name was Tardar Sauce, got a urinary tract infection that she couldn’t recover from.

She died in her mom’s arms on May 14. Grumpy Cat was 7 years old.

She leaves behind a plethora of social media gold.