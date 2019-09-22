Upshur Rural gradually bringing power back on line

UPDATE: Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation says it gradually bring power back on line for some 18,000 customers left without.

URECC said in a Facebook post that engineers had located a part in a substation that was burned and caused the outage.

“We will have to stairstep the restoration area by area, so we do not suddenly overloaded the system and cause major damage,” URECC said in the post.

Upshur Rural said customers should have their power restored within the hour.

ORIGINAL STORY:

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – More than 18,000 Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation customers are without power.

URECC said in a Facebook post that a metering point has gone down, causing a loss of power to eight substations in the northwest URECC service area.

Upshur Rural said crews have found a “ground fault” with the Perdue metering point, which often means a tree has fallen on a line to cause the outage.

Linemen and engineers are working on the problem, URECC said.