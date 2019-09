Greinke loses no-hitter with 1 out in 9th, Astros blank M’s

Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE (AP) — Zack Greinke still believes there would be some hassle if the day ever comes he throws a no-hitter.

But he wants one, especially after coming agonizingly close to the first of his career.

“There is some hassle to it, but I think I would have liked to have done it,” Greinke said.

Greinke came within two outs of pitching the third no-hitter by the Houston Astros this year, losing his bid on a single by Seattle rookie Austin Nola in the ninth inning of a 3-0 win over the Mariners on Wednesday night.

Greinke (18-5) was in complete control in his closet attempt ever for a no-hitter, only to see the bid ended two outs short of making history.

Earlier this season Greinke had a no-hit bid earlier this season against Washington broken up in the seventh inning. After that no-no disappeared, Greinke said, “I don’t really think about (no-hitters) that much. I just assume I’ll never throw one.”

“Just probably be more hassle than anything,” he said.

And after coming closer than any other point of his career?

“It would have been nice,” Greinke said. “Felt good out there and then the last couple of innings I guess might not have been as sharp there.”

Houston posted its franchise-high 104th win and moved one step closer to home-field advantage throughout the postseason. The Astros nearly became the first team in major league history to throw three no-hitters in a season while Seattle barely avoided becoming the first team to be no-hit three times in a year.

When he took the mound to start the ninth, Greinke thought it was going to happen. He drew cheers from the orange-shirted Astros fans as he walked to the mound and retired Tom Murphy on a grounder.

Nola, in an 0-for-16 slump, was up next and dumped a liner into shallow left-center field. Center fielder Jake Marisnick made a diving attempt but came up well short and pounded his fist on his leg.

“I watched him all game. He was unbelievable,” said Nola, who came on in the eighth inning. “I don’t think he threw many balls over the middle of the plate. I was just going up there looking for somewhat of a decent pitch. I knew I wasn’t going to get much good stuff. It all worked out.”

Greinke gave up another single to Tim Lopes and was replaced after throwing 108 pitches. Will Harris got his third save, striking out Shed Long and retiring J.P. Crawford on a lineout.

Greinke was the first Houston pitcher to have a no-hitter broken up in the ninth inning since Mike Scott in 1988.

“It was art,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “He was out there and he’s just dealing and drawing it up however he wants to and frustrating when he’s on his game like that.”

Greinke struck out nine and walked one. His performance put a capper on Houston’s mastery of the Mariners as the Astros finished the year 18-1 against Seattle.

Part of that dominance was the Astros combining to no-hit the Mariners on Aug. 3. That game was started by Aaron Sanchez and included contributions from Harris, Joe Biagini and Chris Devenski.

Justin Verlander also threw a no-hitter earlier this month against Toronto.

“From the very beginning of the game you could see he had his stuff. He was in command of a lot of different things and he was making his pitches and getting quick outs,” Houston manager AJ Hinch said. “I think all of us thought he was going to get it at the end the way he was going about it. He had plenty left in the tank.”

Until Nola’s hit, the closest Seattle came to a base hit was Omar Narvaez’s line drive back up the middle with one out in the eighth inning. Greinke, a five-time Gold Glove winner, got his mitt up in time to make the grab and keep the no-hitter intact.

The right-hander mixed a well located fastball all night with a selection of off-speed pitches that left the Mariners whiffing at air. The All-Star lost his perfect game in the sixth when he walked Dee Gordon, ending his streak of consecutive innings without a free pass at 29 1/3. He got out of the inning with a double play. His final strikeout came on a 64 mph off-speed pitch to Kyle Seager to end the seventh inning.

SCORE SOME RUNS

Houston got all the runs it needed in the first inning. George Springer singled to lead off the game against Yusei Kikichi. Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez followed with RBI doubles for a quick 2-0 lead. Kikuchi (6-11) settled down and held Houston scoreless over the next five innings, striking out four with no walks.

Kyle Tucker made it 3-0 with a solo home run in the top of the ninth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: There is growing concern about SS Carlos Correa’s tight lower back. Correa missed Tuesday’s game after the long flight from Houston. He expected to be ready for Wednesday, but was unable to play and won’t suit up for the first game of series against Los Angeles on Thursday because of a late arrival. Correa, who returned from the 10-day injured list on Sept. 17, said he would play if the Astros were in the playoffs.

“I think it is smart for us to play it more cautiously,” Hinch said. “I’ll feel better when he’s on the field. There’s a certain timing and rhythm and playing that he needs to do to make us all feel better. He played very well when he was active a few days ago.”

UP NEXT

Astros: LHP Wade Miley (14-6, 3.91 ERA) will take the mound in the first game at the Los Angeles Angels.

Mariners: RHP Felix Hernandez (1-7, 6.51 ERA) will make likely his final start for the Mariners after 15 seasons in Seattle.

