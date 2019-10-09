Gregg County Sheriff’s Office seeking missing woman

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Rosemary Rodriguez, who was reported missing on Tuesday Tuesday.

Rodriguez is a white female, 54 years of age, approximately 5’ 4” tall and weighing approximately 185 lbs. She was last seen on Monday evening at about 6:45 p.m., leaving a residence in the Mt. Pisgah Road area of Kilgore.

Rodriguez was last seen wearing a blue Walmart smock and blue pants. She drives a green 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with an OU sticker on the back window and Texas license plates #GCM3117.