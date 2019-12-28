Gregg County man found dead with gunshot wound, one arrested

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person has been arrested after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound, according to Gregg County deputies.

On December 27 at 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to a welfare concern at the 200 block of Pegues Rd. in Easton.

Upon arrival, deputies found Larry Coleman deceased with an apparent gunshot wound. Deputies arrested the suspect Nicholas Coleman at the scene.

According to investigators, Nicholas is the son of Larry Coleman.

Nicholas Coleman is being held in the Gregg County jail on a $500,000 bond. According to judicial records, Nicholas has a criminal history dating back to 1998 and is currently being charged with murder.

The investigation is ongoing and KETK will update as information becomes available.