Gregg County identifies two bodies that were found Monday evening

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two bodies that were found Monday evening, according to Deputy Josh Tubb.

They were found to be Joshua Lee Gregier and Sara Joy Travis, both white and both 31 years old.

Geiger and Travis were found in the 300 block of Coulter Road off FM 1844.

Tubb said they do not know exactly where they are from, but the investigation is ongoing.

On Wednesday, a preliminary autopsy report was released and revealed that their cause of death could not be determined.