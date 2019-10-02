Gregg County Grand Jury says Longview police officers’ use of deadly force in 2 incidents was justified

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Gregg County Grand Jury has absolved six Longview police officers of their use of deadly force in two unrelated shootings.

According to the Gregg County District Attorney’s Office, the grand jury unanimously found Officers Jason Kelley and John Collier justified in their use of force against Detravian Allison, 18, in a shooting on August 7.

The grand jury also absolved Officers Doug Brinkley, Armondo Juarez Ortega, Jonathan Wolf and Kerry Higginbotham in their use of deadly force against Kenneth Earl Thomas Jr. on July 28.

According to the district attorney’s officer, Officers Kelley and Colvin shot and killed Allison as a response to his raising and aiming a handgun at Kelley.

The two officers found Allison in a stolen vehicle parked at the Longview Square Apartments. The vehicle had been reported stolen after a car-jacking incident earlier that week.

The officers saw two people in the car, but the passenger got out of the vehicle and ran away.

According to the DA, Allison got out of the car and produced a handgun, which he aimed at Kelley.

In response, both Kelley and Collier opened fire, striking Allison four times. The officers restrained Allison and began administering CPR until EMS arrived.

The Texas Rangers investigated and the DA presented the case to the grand jury.

The grand jury unanimously found Officers Kelley and Collier justified in their use of deadly force and declined to bring any charges against either officer.

The grand jury also justified the use of deadly force by Longview Police Officers Doug Brinkley, Armondo Juarez Ortega, Jonathan Wolf and Kerry Higginbotham against Kenneth Earl Thomas Jr. on July 28.

Police had been searching for Thomas, who was a suspect in the murder of Kimberly Wallace.

According to a Texas Rangers investigation, officers found Thomas in Broughton Park on July 28, and Thomas opened fire on them. He fled from police and a running gunfight ensued.

Thomas was shot in the buttocks area.

Officers took him into custody and applied first aid until EMS arrived. Thomas was then taken to a hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

He is currently being held for murder in the Gregg County Jail on a $5 million bond.

The Grand Jury unanimously found that Officers Brinkley, Juarez Ortega, Wolf and Higginbotham were justified in their use of deadly force during this incident.

Jurors declined to bring any charges against the officers and they are cleared of any wrong doing in this case.