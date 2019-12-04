Gregg County fugitive wanted for assault, family violence arrested in Shreveport

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man wanted by Gregg County authorities on several charges including assault, family violence and failure to appear in court has been arrested in Shreveport.

Marcus Bresler, 39, was captured on December 4, 2019, in Shreveport, Louisiana, by the Louisiana State Police.

According to the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, Bresler failed to appear in court on October 18. He was on bond on charges of assault/family violence for impeding breath or circulation and assault/family violence with a previous conviction.

Authorities warned that Bresler has a history violence and was considered to be a danger to the public and those around him.

GCSO was assisted in the search for Bresler by Louisiana State Police and the U/.S. Marshal’s Office in Tyler.