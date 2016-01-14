Greg Ward, Jr. wins Earl Campbell award

The Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler announced today Greg Ward, Jr., quarterback, University of Houston, as the recipient of the 2015 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award presented by Earl Campbell. Ward received the award at The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Banquet January 13, 2016.
“I’m honored to present the award to Greg Ward, Jr.” Earl Campbell said. “The votes were close because all of these players had an amazing season. We were proud to be able to present the award to Greg. It takes on a special meaning this year as well because it is the first athlete from my alma mater, John Tyler High School, to win the award.”
A junior from Tyler, Texas, Ward. is the first University of Houston quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards in a season. He has broken 14 Houston or The American Athletic Conference records this season while tying three others. The electrifying Ward was eighth nationally with 16 rushing attempts of at least 20 yards and nine rushing attempts of at least 30 yards. The 16 rushing attempts of 20+ yards led all FBS quarterbacks.
Greg Ward, Jr. ranks in the top 25 in five of the NCAA’s recognized stat categories: completion percentage (ninth), points responsible for (12th), points responsible for per game (15th) rushing TDs (fifth) and scoring (25th). He is seventh nationally in scoring among non-kickers with 126 points.