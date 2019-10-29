Grandfather charged with murder after toddler fell out of cruise ship window in July

FILE – This May 11, 2006 file photo shows the Freedom of the Seas cruise ship docked in Bayonne, N.J. Police in Puerto Rico say that on Sunday, July 7, 2019, a toddler apparently slipped from her grandfather’s hands and fell to her death on this cruise ship, Freedom of the Seas, while docked in Puerto Rico. (AP Photo/Mike Derer, File)

(NBC) – Authorities have arrested the grandfather of the 18-month-old toddler who fell out of a Royal Caribbean cruise ship window during the Indiana family’s trip in July.

Puerto Rico’s Justice Department ordered the arrest of Salvatore Anello Monday for the negligent manslaughter of his granddaughter, Chloe Wiegand, according to NBC New York.

During the trip, Anello placed Chloe near an open window he thought was closed when her family said she fell out of the ship’s 11th story.

Parents of Chloe said they didn’t understand why a window that high would be open and that the cruise ship created “a tremendous safety hazard that cost our child her life,” according to NBC.

Anello is being held on bond at $80,000 and is next scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 20, according to the Associated Press.

