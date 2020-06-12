Grab a glass: Napa Valley to re-open as ‘new normal’ begins to take shape

Wine lovers rejoice! California’s Napa Valley is beginning to re-open, planning on how to make the ‘new normal’ following the coronavirus pandemic.

The travel and hospitality industries have been particularly hard hit during this crisis, but business owners say they’ve been hard at work to get everything back up and running.

John Harris of Amici Cellars says his business is ready to welcome back wine enthusiasts for tastings.

“We’ve been working on that almost the last 3 weeks. We will follow all of the protocols set out for us to make sure everyone is safe and people will feel comfortable.” John Harris, Amici Cellars

That means limiting groups to six people, making employees and guests wear masks when not sipping wine, and enforcing social distancing guidelines.

Many places, like Amici Cellars, are expected to take advantage of Napa’s most abundant resources, great weather and open space.

“We will be using more and more of those outdoor vistas and landscapes in order to accommodate the social distancing protocols protocols.” Linsey Gallagher – CEO & President, Visit Napa Valley

With many americans still reluctant to travel, a Napa Valley business association is launching a campaign to encourage people who live nearby to be the first to fill area hotels, restaurants and wineries.

“Our Napa valley spirit campaign that encourages locals and members of the community to help restart the economy here by frequenting the restaurants and the wineries and doing staycations here at our hotels over the next couple of weeks,” added Gallagher.

Business leaders are confident that by enforcing strong health measures now, things will be back to normal soon.

“We would love being back in full swing in the Fall.. but obviously statistics are going to dictate what happens,” said Harris.

Businesses in Napa Valley say they’re ripe for the challenge.

Wildfires in 2017 caused at least $11 billion dollars in damage.

Many businesses, including Amici Cellars, are donating some of their proceeds to a Napa Valley Foundation which helps people struggling during the pandemic.