Governor Greg Abbott deploys firefighters to help with wildfires in California

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Governor Greg Abbott announced that he will deploy firefighters and support personnel from across Texas to help combat the wildfires that have impacted the state of California.

Approximately 190 firefighters, 50 fire trucks and 10 command vehicles from across 56 fire departments in Texas will be deployed to California on Friday.

“Texas is ready to answer the call for help when disaster strikes — whether it’s here in the Lone Star State or across the country. I thank the brave men and women serving in our fire departments across Texas for stepping up to help Californians in need as these fires continue to burn. I ask all Texans to join me and Cecilia in prayer for the courageous firefighters battling these wildfires, as well as for those who have been affected by this disaster.” Governor Greg Abbott

The resources are in addition to the 44 firefighters, 10 fire trucks and two command vehicles previously deployed in August.

The deployment was made possible through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System, where Texas is able to mobilize resources from fire departments across the state.