Governor Abbott signs opioid legislation bringing awareness to take-back locations

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – On July 10, Governor Abbott signed into law HB 2088 that increases awareness of controlled substance take-back locations, which are scarce in rural communities. The new law requires pharmacies to provide a written notice in every prescription of locations that patients can take their nearest controlled substance to.

“Leftover pills are either held on to, flushed down the toilet, sold illegally, or used outside of treatment. We need more take-back locations and we need to make sure patients know about the ones that exist already. I applaud the pharmacies that have taken it upon themselves to address this shortage, and I appreciate their partnership in passing this bill. One national take-back day is not going to help the struggling addict who is tempted every time they brush their teeth and see pills staring back at them. What they need is the option of safe disposal today.” Jay Dean, Texas House of Representatives

Other bills targeting the opioid abuse crisis include HB 3052, which was an amendment of Senate Bill 683 that gives discretion to The Board of Pharmacy to revoke licenses for non-operating pharmacies acting as “pill mills.”

Representative Dean joint-authored HB 2594 that improves the proper disposal of controlled substances by hospice providers after a patient’s death.

HB 2174 will require electronic prescription and other measures to prevent prescription misuse and diversion.