Governor Abbott orders flags lowered for Midland-Odessa victims

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott has ordered flags in the state lowered to half-staff in memory of the victims of Saturday’s mass shooting in Midland-Odessa.

The governor issued the order Sunday just before 10:45 a.m.

“Midland-Odessa was struck by a senseless and cowardly attack today,” Abbott said in the order. “Our hearts go out to the victims of this horrific shooting and to both communities in this time of loss.

“As such, it is fitting that flags should be lowered immediately to half-staff in memory of those who lost their lives.”

Flags will remain at half-staff through sunset on Thursday, September 5, and returned to full-staff the following day.

Saturday’s shooting has claimed the lives of seven victims, as well as the gunman who was shot by law enforcement.

Among the injured is a 17-month-old child, who was struck by bullet fragments in the face and chest.

Odessa police spokesman Steve LeSueur said Sunday that at least one person remains in “life-threatening” condition. Authorities have said the gunman shot more than 20 people before being killed by officers outside a movie theater.

Police say the shooter was a white man in his 30s but have not released a name or possible motive.

“The First Lady and I extend our prayers of comfort to the survivors and families of the victims and we will continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers,” the governor said.

Last month, flags throughout the state were lowered for victims of the El Paso mass shooting, which killed 22 people and injured 24.