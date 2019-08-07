Gov. Abbott announces $5.5M to assist with recovery efforts in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the state of Texas will be providing over $5.5 million in immediate financial assistance for the law enforcement agencies and the community of El Paso following the mass shooting in which 22 victims lost their lives.

Gov. Greg Abbott hosted a meeting Wednesday with statewide officials and members of the El Paso state delegation. The elected officials collaborated on potential strategies to improve the safety and security of Texas communities. Gov. Abbott also announced a series of upcoming roundtable discussions with elected leaders and experts to develop meaningful solutions.

The governor was joined by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen, Sen. Jose Rodriguez, and Rep. Cesar Blanco, Rep. Art Fierro, Rep. Mary Gonzales, Rep. Joe Moody, and Rep. Lina Ortega for the meeting.

“The entire state of Texas continues to grieve the tragedy in El Paso,” Gov. Abbott said. “While our hearts remain broken, it is our responsibility to show the resolve that is needed to address this shooting and begin the process of working together to lay a groundwork of how we are going to respond. The people of Texas — including the people of El Paso — deserve to be safe, and it is our responsibility to ensure that safety.”

Law enforcement agencies that responded to the shooting on Aug. 3 will receive $550,000 in financial grant assistance to aid in reimbursement for overtime costs.

A total of $5 million in financial grant assistance will be administered through the following services and initiatives throughout the El Paso community: