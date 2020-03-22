Louisiana governor issues statewide shelter- in-place order in response to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says he has issued a statewide shelter in place order, effective 5 p.m. Monday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the order Sunday in media briefing about Louisiana’s response to COVID-19.

Many business like groceries stores and pharmacies will be exempt from the order.

Louisiana has 837 confirmed cases in 36 parishes with 20 deaths.

All public schools and many businesses like bars and gyms were already closed by previous executive orders, but Sunday’s order will expand the closures.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell had already issued a similar order for her city.

The Louisiana Department of Health on Sunday morning reported 837 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Deaths from the virus held steady at 20, with no deaths reported overnight.

In Northwest Louisiana, one new case was reported in Caddo Parish, while Bossier held steady with five cases, DeSoto with two, and Bienville, Claiborne and Webster with one each. So far, no cases have been reported in Natchitoches Parish.

Louisiana coronavirus information is updated twice daily on the Louisiana Department of Health website, at 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

While older individuals and those with underlying medical conditions are at greater risk, everyone can become exposed to COVID-19 and must be vigilant to protect their health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some of the serious chronic health conditions include heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.



For updates on positive cases and deaths, visit the Louisiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 webpage.



Everyone is warned to take the necessary precautions to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and stay safe and healthy.



These precautions include: