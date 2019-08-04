Gov. Abbott orders Texas flags lowered to half staff for El Paso shooting victims

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Governor Greg Abbott has issued an order for Texas flags to be lowered to half staff in memory of the El Paso shooting victims.

The governor issued his order Saturday in response to the shooting in El Paso that killed 20 people and injured 26.

Flags will remain at half staff through sunset Thursday, August 8.

“The El Paso community was struck by a heinous and senseless act of violence today,” Abbott said in his order. “Our hearts go out to the victims of this horrific shooting and to the entire community in this time of loss. As such, it is fitting that flags should be lowered immediately to half-staff in memory of those who lost their lives.”

“The First Lady and I extend our prayers of comfort to the survivors and the families of the victims and we will continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers.” – Texas Governor Greg Abbott

