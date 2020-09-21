Gov. Abbott issues Disaster Declaration for 29 Texas counties

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Governor Greg Abbott issued a Disaster Declaration for 29 Texas counties September 21, according to a press release for Gov. Abbott’s office.

This is the Abbott’s latest response to Tropical Storm Beta. The storm is expected to make landfall this evening but it has already caused storm surge and damaging winds, and it has the potential to cause widespread flooding, as it approaches the Texas coast.

The counties included in this Disaster Declaration include Aransas, Bee, Bexar, Brazoria, Calhoun, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Hardin, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kleberg, Liberty, Live Oak, Matagorda, Nueces, Orange, Refugio, Sabine, San Augustine, San Patricio, Shelby, Travis, Victoria, and Wharton.

“As Tropical Storm Beta approaches the coast, I urge Texans in the path of the storm to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe from flooding, storm surge, and other impacts from this severe weather,” said Governor Abbott. “The State of Texas is working closely with local officials on the ground to provide the resources our communities need to respond to Tropical Storm Beta and keep residents safe.”