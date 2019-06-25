Gov. Abbott honors Texas Vietnam veterans with book

The special Texas limited edition Vietnam War 50th Commemoration book is available to Vietnam veterans compliments of Governor Greg Abbott.

AUSTIN, TX – Governor Greg Abbott’s office is honoring Texans who served in Vietnam by making available a special Texas limited edition of A Time to Honor: Stories of Service, Duty, and Sacrifice.

The book details heroic actions taken and sacrifices made in Vietnam, chronicles the events of the time, provides modern day reflections of veterans and pays tribute to all who served in Vietnam.

Texas is home to 1.7 million veterans. Of that, a significant proportion is made up by over 500,000 men and women who served in Vietnam.

In the Tyler area, Vietnam-era veterans may pick up their copy at the following Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) offices:

TVC Health Care Advocacy Office – Tyler VA Outpatient Clinic 7916 S. Broadway Room 106 Tyler, TX. To contact this Texas Veterans Commission office, call 903-266-5900 ext. 33855.

“As a veteran of the Vietnam War, I thank Governor Abbott for honoring our service and providing this book so that our duty and service to our country is not forgotten,” said Eliseo “Al” Cantu, Jr., Chairman, Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) and U.S. Army retired. “I urge all Texas Vietnam veterans to seek out this special book and claim the benefits we have earned.”

TVC Claims – 11466 Honor Lane Tyler, TX. To contact this Texas Veterans Commission office, call 903-574-7042.

The Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) advocates for and provides superior service to veterans that significantly improves the quality of life for all Texas veterans, their families and survivors. TVC assists veterans in receiving their state and federal benefits, awards grants to nonprofit organizations which provide direct services to veterans and administers the Hazlewood Act education benefits.

Learn more at www.tvc.texas.gov. Contact the TVC by calling 1-800-252-VETS (8387).