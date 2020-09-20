Gov. Abbott encourages Texans to watch out for flood threats due to Beta

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Governor Greg Abbott urged Texans to closely monitor weather conditions as Tropical Storm Beta is expected to make landfall in Texas this week, according to a press release from Gov. Abbott’s office.

The State of Texas has the appropriate assets in place to respond and assist communities with potential flooding and heavy rainfall, as stated by the governor.

The Texas Division Of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the State Operations Center (SOC) continue to monitor weather conditions and coordinate with the National Weather Service and their West Gulf River Forecast Center. The SOC has been activated to Level II (Escalated Response Conditions) in support of the ongoing response to COVID-19 and Tropical Storm Beta.

“As Tropical Storm Beta approaches, I call on all Texans in the Gulf Coast region to heed the advice of local officials and take the necessary precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones out of harm’s way,” said Governor Abbott. “The State of Texas is prepared to support communities in the path of the storm, where substantial amounts of rainfall and flash flooding are a significant threat. We will continue to closely monitor the storm and work collaboratively with officials to ensure our fellow Texans are safe.”

Although Tropical Storm Beta is developing slowly, rainfall, flash flooding and the potential for isolated tornadoes could occur with little-to-no warning in parts of Texas. Storm surge along the coast should not be ignored. Officials are already seeing coastal flooding. Texans should remain vigilant even after rainfall has ceased, as water from upstream will continue to impact downstream locations over the coming days.

Texans are urged to follow these flood preparedness and safety tips: