Gov. Abbott encourages candidates and public to sign pledge against defunding police

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK)- Governor Greg Abbott released a video calling on all candidates running for public office and the general public to sign a pledge against defunding the police in Texas.

The governor released the video on September 9.

Gov. Abbott also announced he will sign the pledge alongside other state leaders at a press conference on Sept. 10 at 2:00 p.m.

Some want to defund our police — but we can’t allow it.



I’m calling on every Texan & every candidate for public office to join me in signing a pledge AGAINST defunding police tomorrow at 2 PM CT.



Download the pledge at https://t.co/XSAg8PLKH2

The governor recently tweeted that he is considering a proposal that would shift the Austin Police Department under the control of the state. This happened after the city of Austin became the first city in the state to reduce its police department funding.

The Austin City Council voted to cut its police department budget by $150 million in August. Officials received criticism from the public over the killing of an unarmed Black and Hispanic man and for using force against anti-police brutality protesters.