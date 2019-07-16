GOTCHA! Chicago alligator caught after being spotted a week ago

The mystery has been solved! The Chicago alligator is now in captivity.

Early Tuesday morning, the 5’3″ gator was captured in humboldt park lagoon after being spotted a week ago.

Chicago Animal Care and Control contacted a Florida gator expert to help nab the 30 to 40 pounder.

Frank Robb came to the scene and after midnight was successful with a fishing rod and big hook.

The city will decide what happens to the gator next, whether he sticks around or moves on to a permanent home, but not in public waters.

“We ended up catching the animal here last night about 1:30am on the north side of the island there behind you. Vocalized, saw his eyes shine and caught him on a fishing rod and it went down pretty fast once we finally saw him. I think we had taken eight loops around the lagoon and surrounding areas before we finally saw him, but once we were able to see him, it was a one cast, one cast and done,” said Robb.