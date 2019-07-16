Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for former East Texas presidential candidate Ross Perot

GOTCHA! Chicago alligator caught after being spotted a week ago

News
Posted: / Updated:

The mystery has been solved! The Chicago alligator is now in captivity.

Early Tuesday morning, the 5’3″ gator was captured in humboldt park lagoon after being spotted a week ago.

Chicago Animal Care and Control contacted a Florida gator expert to help nab the 30 to 40 pounder.

Frank Robb came to the scene and after midnight was successful with a fishing rod and big hook.

The city will decide what happens to the gator next, whether he sticks around or moves on to a permanent home, but not in public waters.

“We ended up catching the animal here last night about 1:30am on the north side of the island there behind you. Vocalized, saw his eyes shine and caught him on a fishing rod and it went down pretty fast once we finally saw him. I think we had taken eight loops around the lagoon and surrounding areas before we finally saw him, but once we were able to see him, it was a one cast, one cast and done,” said Robb.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC