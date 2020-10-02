GOHMERT: ‘I’m so sorry that you have the Chinese virus,’ wishes the president a speedy recovery

WASHINGTON, D.C (KETK)- Texas U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert is sending his best to President Donald Trump and First Lady, Melania after the two tested positive for COVID-19 Friday morning.

In a Tweet sent Friday, Gohmert wrote in-part “I’m so sorry that you have the Chinese Virus. May God bless you through this time.”

He then went on to thank the White House doctor who advised him on taking hydroxychloroquine after Gohmert tested positive for COVID-19 back in July.

Currently, the drug is not endorsed by the Food and Drug Administration for treating the coronavirus.