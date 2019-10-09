‘GOD-GIVEN RIGHT TO SELF-DEFENSE’: Rep. Matt Schaefer speaks in Tyler on gun control

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gun control is a hot topic issue and it continues to heat up across the country and right here in East Texas.

Schaefer, who sparked a national debate with his twitter comments on gun control last month, spoke in Tyler on Tuesday.

“The left has made a habit of speaking into these events in the moment and demanding that your rights be taken away,” said Republican Texas State Representative Matt Schaefer.

“Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47,” said Beto O’Rourke, a Democratic presidential candidate.

Both sides continue to tackle many of the issues surrounding the touchy topic, including prevention with background checks and red flag laws.

“When we finally do pass universal background checks and they’re signed into law, when we have red flag laws, when we stop selling weapons of war,” said O’Rourke.

“Until we reckon with these basics truths and discuss solutions that will actually hold accountable the perpetrators of gun violence instead of restricting the rights of law-abiding gun owners we will continue to be mired in gridlock,” said Republican Texas State Representative John Ratcliffe.

“I for one, with the voice down in Austin, I’m going to stand up for law-abiding gun owners and I’m not going to relinquish our rights to the federal government or to anyone else when we have a God-given right to self-defense,” said Rep. Schaefer.

Representative Schaefer believes red flag laws are like charging someone with a crime before they even commit it, and when it comes to the universal background checks he has strong opinions.

“You will be relinquishing your privilege to go purchase a gun of any kind to the federal government and to their whims,” said Rep. Schaefer. “I do not trust them and I won’t do it.”

Congress is currently on recess, so a resolution is still a long way away.

