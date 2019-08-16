Go Fund Me set up to support Bullard softball coach’s children

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – After beloved Bullard softball coach lost her battle with cancer, tributes poured in from the community including a gofundme page.

Coach Dobrinski fought her battle until the last day with “Cancer picked the wrong coach” as her motto.

According to the gofundme page, her friends and family say they miss her smile, energy, love for the game, and most importantly her devotion to her family.

Coach Dobrinski leaves behind her husband of 11 years and two children, seven and four years of age.

The gofundme page was been set up by Texas Prep softball owner, coach Billy Hicks.

He is calling upon friends, family, fans, and coaches to unite and raise money for a college fund for Dobrinski’s children.

Once the fundraiser ends, a check will be presented to the family as documentation is taken.

