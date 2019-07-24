GNC to close up to 900 mall locations

The vitamin and supplement store GNC has announced it will close up to 900 stores in mall locations.

The company’s chief financial officer said they would likely be cutting the number of stores in malls by half.

GNC has about 4,100 locations in the U.S.

Company records show that nearly 200 stores have already closed during the first six months of 2019.

There are GNC stores at the Pierre Bossier Mall and at Mall St. Vincent in Shreveport. There is no word yet whether those stores among those expected to close.