Glitches with voting machines and how to avoid them

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) - Early voting for the midterm elections started earlier this week and a few voters have been experiencing glitches with voting machines. On Tuesday, the state director of elections Keith Ingram published a notice about issues voters were having with straight ticket ballots.

“We have heard from a number of people voting on Hart eSlate machines that when they voted straight ticket, it appeared to them that the machine had changed one or more of their selections to a candidate from a different party,” Ingram wrote.

He later said that problems arose when voters were clicking items before pages were fully loaded. Ingram said that voters should be cautious and only push one ballot at a time.

“As a reminder, voters should always carefully check their review screen before casting their ballots. If a voter has any problems, they should notify a poll worker immediately so the issues can be addressed and reported.” he wrote.