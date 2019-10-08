Breaking News
Crews fighting structure fire near LeTourneau University in Longview

Glenlivet Whiskey introduces cocktail capsules

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LONDON (NBC) A brand of whiskey is introducing a capsule collection, which look a lot like detergent pods.

The Glenlivet, a 195-year-old scotch whisky distillery, has introduced edible cocktail capsules, which are made of seaweed.

Inside? 23 milliliters of Glenlivet whisky, in three different flavors.

According to video posted on the company’s social media accounts, you just bite into the pod and enjoy the burst of cocktail ingredients in your mouth

But availability is very limited.

You can only get them at one London bar, during London cocktail week, which ends Sunday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC