Glenlivet Whiskey introduces cocktail capsules

LONDON (NBC) A brand of whiskey is introducing a capsule collection, which look a lot like detergent pods.

The Glenlivet, a 195-year-old scotch whisky distillery, has introduced edible cocktail capsules, which are made of seaweed.

Inside? 23 milliliters of Glenlivet whisky, in three different flavors.

According to video posted on the company’s social media accounts, you just bite into the pod and enjoy the burst of cocktail ingredients in your mouth

But availability is very limited.

You can only get them at one London bar, during London cocktail week, which ends Sunday.