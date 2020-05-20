Gladewater screen printing company making COVID-19 shirts for a good cause

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) One East Texas business is using the COVID-19 pandemic to raise money for a good cause.
Classic Stitch in Gladewater is making coronavirus related t-shirts and selling them. All the proceeds go to the East Texas Food Bank.
The company teamed up with local radio station, 105.7 – KYKX, for this project.
If you want to order one, here’s what you need to know.
- Visit their website
- Choose “easy ordering”
- Choose your favorite “Times are Tough” tee
You have three different options to pick from.
If you choose to purchase a shirt, you’re not only helping a local business, your supporting a non-profit in need as well.