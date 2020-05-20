Gladewater screen printing company making COVID-19 shirts for a good cause

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) One East Texas business is using the COVID-19 pandemic to raise money for a good cause.

Classic Stitch in Gladewater is making coronavirus related t-shirts and selling them. All the proceeds go to the East Texas Food Bank.

The company teamed up with local radio station, 105.7 – KYKX, for this project.

If you want to order one, here’s what you need to know.

Visit their website

Choose “easy ordering”

Choose your favorite “Times are Tough” tee

You have three different options to pick from.

If you choose to purchase a shirt, you’re not only helping a local business, your supporting a non-profit in need as well.