Gladewater PD seeking help identifying subject in connection with counterfeit bills

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – Gladewater police are seeking help identifying a subject in connection to an ongoing investigation.

The man is wanted for questioning in connection to counterfeit bills found in circulation.





Gladewater PD said in a Facebook post it is investigating “several attempts” to pass counterfeit bills at various area businesses.

GPD says the fake bills are mostly $100 bills.

The U.S. government provides this visual guide for identifying counterfeit bills.

Anyone with any information about this individual or who wishes to report receiving counterfeit money is urged to contact the Gladewater PD detectives at 903-845-2166 or report anonymously at https://local.nixle.com/tip/city-of-gladewater.