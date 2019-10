GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK)- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 73-year-old man from Gladewater.

Police are looking for Lewis Edwards McCrackin. He was last seen Wednesday morning on East Lake Drive, wearing jeans, a light blue jacket, and a cap.

If you’ve seen him or have any information, you’re asked to contact Gladewater Police Department at 903-845-2166.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.