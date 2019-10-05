UPDATE: Missing Gladewater women with Alzheimer’s has been located

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – Authorities have located Annie Coby who has been missing since 4:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon according to the Gladewater Police Department Facebook page.

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – A 78-year-old woman has been reported missing, according to authorities in Gladewater.

Annie Coby is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and was last seen at 2602 S. Rodeo at around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

She is described as extremely light-skinned with short grey hair wearing a brown shirt, shorts, and sandals.

Coby also has a chained bracelet on one of her wrists.

The direction of her travel is unknown.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, authorities urge you to contact local police at (903) 845-2166.

